India's active covid cases dip further to 1.88 lakh, over 10 lakh vaccinated

As many as 14,545 more COVID-19 cases were reported in India, taking the country's caseload to 1,06,25,428 on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) said.

A total of 18,002 discharges and 163 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. At present, the active COVID infections in the country stand at 1,88,688 while the death toll mounted to 1,53,032.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,01,48,024 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 21, of which 8,00,242 samples were tested on Thursday.

As on January 21, 10,43,534 beneficiaries have been vaccinated and 18,159 vaccine sessions have been held.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic. It reported 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 discharges, and 52 deaths today. The total cases in Maharashtra stand at 20,00,878 while the death toll reached to 50,634.

As many as 6,334 new coronavirus cases, 6,229 recoveries and 21 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 69,771. Death toll in the state has reached 3,545.

Delhi reported 227 more cases and 8 deaths. Total cases in the state are 6,33,276 and death toll are 10,782. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 674 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count to 9,34,252.

As many as 1,92,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday during inoculation drive in 27 states and UTs, taking the total number of beneficiaries who received jab to nearly 10 lakh, said Union Health Ministry.

