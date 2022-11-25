India’s active covid cases dip to 5,5161 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 04:32 PM IST
With a steady decline in covid cases, several state governments have eased travel norms and mandatory wearing of masks
NEW DELHI: India reported 365 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pulling down active cases to 5,516, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Friday. Total reported cases in the country since the pandemic hit in 2020 now stands at 4,46,70,830, and death toll at 530,604.