NEW DELHI: India reported 365 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pulling down active cases to 5,516, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Friday. Total reported cases in the country since the pandemic hit in 2020 now stands at 4,46,70,830, and death toll at 530,604.

Active cases account for 0.01% of total reported infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry.

As of now, Karnataka has 1,453 active cases, Kerala has 1,854 active cases. Maharashtra has 557 active cases, Odisha 127 cases, Rajasthan 140 cases, Tamil Nadu has 353 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 146 and West Bengal has 96 active cases.

The country conducted over 2,67,170 tests were in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. According to health experts, India’s covid vaccines i.e. covisheild and covaxin have excellent efficacy against omicron. Even if the new variant comes, the existing vaccines are holding very well immune response.

With a steady decline in covid cases, several state governments have eased travel norms and mandatory wearing of masks. The health ministry has also released updated travel guidelines, saying that international travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

The health ministry has said that during travel, in-flight announcement about the pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Passenger showing symptoms during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

The Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases and also undertake constant genome sequencing to track variants.