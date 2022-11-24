India’s active covid cases down at 5,8811 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:21 PM IST
With a steady fall in covid cases across the country, several state governments have eased travel norms and mandatory wearing of masks.
NEW DELHI: India reported 408 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while active cases fell to 5,881, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Thursday. Total reported cases in the country since the pandemic hit in 2020 now stands at 4,46,70,483, and death toll at 530,601.