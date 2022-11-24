India’s active covid cases down at 5,881

“Covid will never be in endemicity stage because that’s a nature of RNA virus. Covid virus is something which is rapidly mutating. The existing Omicron virus BA.1 and BA.2 has more than 623 sub-mutations and sub lineages. So, they are continuing to evolve but the overall intensity, infectivity and pathogenicity and severity is decreasing. More importantly, the overall death rate is continuing to decrease. The reasons are: it is milder and second reason is that India’s more than 98% of population is fully vaccinated. At the same time, significant amount of elderly, co-morbid patients have already got the booster dose. So, India is in comfortable position right now," Dr Sanjeev Bagai, a paediatrician.

