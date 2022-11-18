India’s active covid cases down to 7,034

Around 219.84 crore doses ofcCovid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (File Photo: AFP)

The country has conducted over 194,240 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Under the vaccination drive, more than 219.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country.