India’s active covid cases down to 7,034

The country has conducted over 194,240 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Under the vaccination drive, more than 219.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country.
NEW DELHI: India’s active covid caseload stood at 7,034 pn Friday, with 656 fresh infections logged in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India’s active covid caseload stood at 7,034 pn Friday, with 656 fresh infections logged in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry.
Active cases comprise 0.02% of total infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.79%, according to the ministry.
Active cases comprise 0.02% of total infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.79%, according to the ministry.
As of now, Karnataka’s active caseload stands at 1,609, Kerala has 2,013 active cases, Maharashtra has 859 active cases, Odisha 141, Rajasthan 229 cases, Tamil Nadu has 578 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 198 and West Bengal has 225 active cases
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As of now, Karnataka’s active caseload stands at 1,609, Kerala has 2,013 active cases, Maharashtra has 859 active cases, Odisha 141, Rajasthan 229 cases, Tamil Nadu has 578 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 198 and West Bengal has 225 active cases
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country has conducted over 194,240 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 194,240 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the vaccination drive, more than 219.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country.
Under the vaccination drive, more than 219.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.