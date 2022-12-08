India’s active covid cases fall to 4,244

Given the steady fall in active cases, several state governments have eased travel norms and mandatory wearing of masks. INSACOG is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country while undertaking constant genome sequencing to keep a track on new variants, if any.
NEW DELHI: India’s active covid case tally fell to 4,244, with 241 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. The country’s total reported cases so far, since the pandemic hit in early 2020, stand at over 4.46 crore covid, while death toll at 530,647.
Active cases account for 0.01% of total reported infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry.
As of now, Karnataka has 1,629 active cases, Kerala has 1,501 active cases, Maharashtra has 257 active cases, Odisha 87 cases, Rajasthan 63, Tamil Nadu has 92 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 103 and West Bengal has 49 active cases.
The country conducted over 1,42,777 tests in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 40,438 doses were administered.
INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country while undertaking constant genome sequencing to keep a track on new variants, if any. Surveillance at hospital level is also continuing, with the monitoring of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
Given the steady fall in active cases, several state governments have eased travel norms and mandatory wearing of masks.
The health ministry, however, has said that during air travel, in-flight announcement about the pandemic will be made and precautionary measures have to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing). Passenger showing symptoms during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.
