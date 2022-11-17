NEW DELHI: India’s active covid caseload fell 7,175, with 635 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to an update by Union health ministry on Thursday. India has so far reported more than 4.46 crore cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020, with death toll at 530,546.

Active cases comprise 0.02% of total infections, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.79%.

As of now, Karnataka’s active caseload stands at 1,614, Kerala has 2,094active cases, Maharashtra has 882 active cases, Odisha 145, Rajasthan 226 cases, Tamil Nadu has 605 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 197 and West Bengal has 232 active cases.

The country has conducted over 147,344 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.