India’s active covid cases fall to 7,1751 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 01:44 PM IST
States have, however, been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
States have, however, been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India’s active covid caseload fell 7,175, with 635 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to an update by Union health ministry on Thursday. India has so far reported more than 4.46 crore cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020, with death toll at 530,546.