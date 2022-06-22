NEW DELHI : India's daily Covid count surged on Wednesday, as the nation reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections in the past twenty four hours. The total active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span , according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Further the Union Health Ministry data also informed that 13 deaths were registered on Wednesday. The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The latest updates pushed the country's overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday to stand at 81,687, and now constitute 0.19% of the total infections, the ministry said.

The country's Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%.

According to the ministry, 196.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Notably, India on 21 June saw a drop in Covid-19 cases with the country reporting 9,923 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country had also reported 17 deaths on Tuesday.

The main drivers of the high covid count in India remain Maharashtra and its capital city Mumbai, closely followed by national capital Delhi.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,659 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 1,781 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,41,762 and the toll to 1,47,889, a health department official said. The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55 per cent more than the 2,354 cases reported a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.