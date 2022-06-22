India logs over 12000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time in over 3 months. Details here2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 10:26 AM IST
India's on Wednesday reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections, 13 deaths in a 24-hour span
India's on Wednesday reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections, 13 deaths in a 24-hour span
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : India's daily Covid count surged on Wednesday, as the nation reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections in the past twenty four hours. The total active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span , according to the Union Health Ministry data.