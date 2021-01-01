India's active covid tally drops to near 2.5 lakh as 23,181 recover in a day

India has reported 20,036 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,02,86,710, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 23,181 recoveries and 256 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

The tally of active cases stands at 2,54,254 while the total recoveries have reached 98,83,461.

A total of 1,48,994 people have succumbed to coronavirus in the country, according to MoHFW.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 11th consecutive day.

There are 2,54,254 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

With 3,509 new infections, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally has reached 19,32,112 including 18,28,546 recoveries. The cumulative toll in the state reached 49,521, according to the Maharashtra Health Department.

Kerala reported 5,215 new COVID-19 cases, 5,376 recoveries and 30 deaths today.

32 UK returnees tested positive for COVID and their samples send to NIV, Pune for further test, said Kerala Health Department. The active cases in the state reached 65,202 and COVID-19 recoveries now stand at 6,92,480.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,31,11,694 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 31. Of these, 10,62,420 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via