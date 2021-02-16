India's ad investment to grow at 23.2% to touch Rs80,000 crore this year

India is expected to see a big recovery in advertising in 2021, with digital media leading the way, after a steep decline in ad spends last year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

India’s advertising investment is estimated to reach Rs80,123 crore in 2021, a growth of 23.2%, for the calendar year, after a decline of 21.5% in 2020, according to the latest edition of This Year Next Year (TYNY), the annual advertising forecast report by media agency GroupM. Of the Rs15,000 crore incremental ad spend in 2021, digital will grab 40% share.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

India is the second fastest growing market in the top 10 countries and will be the sixth largest contributor to incremental ad spends in 2021 globally, the report said. India, which was ranked ninth in the global ad spend rank in 2019 and dropped to 10 in 2020, is likely to regain its ninth rank this year.

Digital media has been the least impacted by covid-19. It witnessed only a 2% degrowth in ad spends and this is expected to grow by 28% in 2021. Ad spends for print, television, outdoor, and cinema, on the other hand, declined by 43%, 14%, 73%, and 83% respectively and are estimated to rise by 23%, 18%, 69% and 197% this year. Further, apart from fast-moving cosumer goods and e-commerce, categories such as auto, telecom, retail and durables will be growth drivers of ad spend in India in 2021.

“The ad industry had its challenges and 2020 witnessed a steep drop in the overall media investments. However, we have witnessed a month-on-month upturn in the industry starting Q3 last year and we are quite optimistic about the revival that 2021 will see," Prasanth Kumar, chief executive officer, GroupM South Asia, said.

With the gradual easing of the lockdown backed by seasonal ad spends and big-ticket events such as the Indian Premier League, 2021 is expected to continue to build on that momentum, Kumar said. Global ad spends are estimated to see a rise of 10% in 2021, while digital is expected to take 67% of ad spends.

There will be 90% incremental ad spends on digital media globally in 2021, said Tushar Vyas, president, growth and transformation, GroupM South Asia. The massive switch to digital reliance over the past one year has been a major driver for this shift with people not only browsing or watching more content online but also shopping more online.

In India, for instance, the lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus proved that Indians are open to paying for content as the subscription-led video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video saw a spike in their subscriber bases. This may not be very encouraging for the advertising industry. However, the good news is that most streaming platforms, especially those owned by the broadcasters, have adopted a hybrid multi-tiered monetization model by giving the audience the choice of both free and ad-supported content, as well as premium subscription offers.

This gives advertisers plenty of opportunities to reach consumers through engaging video formats and achieve real outcomes in a device-agnostic world. In 2021, this advertising channel will continue to have a lion's share in programmatic spends and also bring incremental budgets from the traditional or linear TV pie.

In 2021, TV will continue to take up a majority of ad spends in India at 45%, followed by digital at 35%, print at 16%, and outdoor and audio at 2% each. Digital took up 33% of all ad spends in 2020 compared to 47% by television.

Among other trends, the report pointed to the rise of hyperlocal digital consumption in terms of more regional news or content across platforms such as Daily Hunt and ShareChat, the evolution of e-sports and gaming, influencer content for brand building to sustain a majority of categories, and leaders aggressively deploying new tools, data and cloud infrastructures to boost returns.

“With the increase in demand for different platforms, creativity and localized content, advertisers have plenty of opportunities to reach consumers through engaging via different audio or video formats," Bharat Khatri, country head, Xaxis India, said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via