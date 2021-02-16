India's ad investment to grow at 23.2% to touch Rs80,000 crore this year

In India, for instance, the lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus proved that Indians are open to paying for content as the subscription-led video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video saw a spike in their subscriber bases. This may not be very encouraging for the advertising industry. However, the good news is that most streaming platforms, especially those owned by the broadcasters, have adopted a hybrid multi-tiered monetization model by giving the audience the choice of both free and ad-supported content, as well as premium subscription offers.