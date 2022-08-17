India's agrarian production estimated to be record high in 2021-22

Food grain production in India is estimated to be record 315.72 million tonnes in 2020-21 rising 1.6% from last year, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday has released fourth advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops for the year 2021-22. The estimates predict the production to be record high at 315.72 million tonnes.
The 2021-22 estimate is 4.98 million tonnes more than the past years harvest and 25 million tonnes higher than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production.
Record harvests are expected for many crops including- rice, maize, gram, pulses, rapeseed and mustard, oil-seeds and sugarcane.
Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has credited this record high production to the farmer-friendly policies of the central government coupled with hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.
Data released by the ministry depicts production estimates for various crops-
Rice totalling 130.29 million tonnes, higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.
Wheat 106.84 million tonnes, higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the last five years' average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.
Nutri / coarse cereals 50.90 million tonnes
Maize 33.62 million tonnes
Pulses 27.69 million tonnes (Tur 4.34 million tonnes, Gram 13.75 million tonnes), higher by 3.87 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 23.82 million tonnes.
Oilseeds 37.70 million tonnes
Groundnut 10.11 million tonnes
Soyabean 12.99 million tonnes
Rapeseed and mustard 11.75 million tonnes
Sugarcane 431.81 million tonnes
Cotton 31.20 million bales (each of 170 kg)
Jute and mesta 10.32 million bales (each of 180 kg).
Decline in acreage for paddy this Kharif season
Farmers in India have sown less paddy this Kharif season with a decline of 13% acreage against last year.
Click on the image to enlarge
Kharif crops are mostly sown during monsoon -June and July, and the produce is harvested during October and November.