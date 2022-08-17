Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's agrarian production estimated to be record high in 2021-22

India's agrarian production estimated to be record high in 2021-22

Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has estimated record production of major agricultural crops for the year 2021-22
2 min read . 04:51 PM ISTLivemint

Food grain production in India is estimated to be record 315.72 million tonnes in 2020-21 rising 1.6% from last year, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday has released fourth advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops for the year 2021-22. The estimates predict the production to be record high at 315.72 million tonnes.

Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday has released fourth advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops for the year 2021-22. The estimates predict the production to be record high at 315.72 million tonnes.

The 2021-22 estimate is 4.98 million tonnes more than the past years harvest and 25 million tonnes higher than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production.

The 2021-22 estimate is 4.98 million tonnes more than the past years harvest and 25 million tonnes higher than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production.

Record harvests are expected for many crops including- rice, maize, gram, pulses, rapeseed and mustard, oil-seeds and sugarcane.

Record harvests are expected for many crops including- rice, maize, gram, pulses, rapeseed and mustard, oil-seeds and sugarcane.

Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has credited this record high production to the farmer-friendly policies of the central government coupled with hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.

Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has credited this record high production to the farmer-friendly policies of the central government coupled with hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.

Data released by the ministry depicts production estimates for various crops-

Data released by the ministry depicts production estimates for various crops-

  • Rice totalling 130.29 million tonnes, higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.
  • Wheat 106.84 million tonnes, higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the last five years' average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.
  • Nutri / coarse cereals 50.90 million tonnes
  • Maize 33.62 million tonnes
  • Pulses 27.69 million tonnes (Tur 4.34 million tonnes, Gram 13.75 million tonnes), higher by 3.87 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 23.82 million tonnes.
  • Oilseeds 37.70 million tonnes
  • Groundnut 10.11 million tonnes
  • Soyabean 12.99 million tonnes
  • Rapeseed and mustard 11.75 million tonnes
  • Sugarcane 431.81 million tonnes
  • Cotton 31.20 million bales (each of 170 kg)
  • Jute and mesta 10.32 million bales (each of 180 kg).

Decline in acreage for paddy this Kharif season

Farmers in India have sown less paddy this Kharif season with a decline of 13% acreage against last year.

  • Rice totalling 130.29 million tonnes, higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.
  • Wheat 106.84 million tonnes, higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the last five years' average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.
  • Nutri / coarse cereals 50.90 million tonnes
  • Maize 33.62 million tonnes
  • Pulses 27.69 million tonnes (Tur 4.34 million tonnes, Gram 13.75 million tonnes), higher by 3.87 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 23.82 million tonnes.
  • Oilseeds 37.70 million tonnes
  • Groundnut 10.11 million tonnes
  • Soyabean 12.99 million tonnes
  • Rapeseed and mustard 11.75 million tonnes
  • Sugarcane 431.81 million tonnes
  • Cotton 31.20 million bales (each of 170 kg)
  • Jute and mesta 10.32 million bales (each of 180 kg).

Decline in acreage for paddy this Kharif season

Farmers in India have sown less paddy this Kharif season with a decline of 13% acreage against last year.

View Full Image
Decline in acreage for paddy this Kharif season
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Decline in acreage for paddy this Kharif season
Click on the image to enlarge

Kharif crops are mostly sown during monsoon -June and July, and the produce is harvested during October and November.

Kharif crops are mostly sown during monsoon -June and July, and the produce is harvested during October and November.

As of July 29, farmers have sown paddy across 23.15 million hectares in comparison to 26.70 million hectares in the previous season.

As of July 29, farmers have sown paddy across 23.15 million hectares in comparison to 26.70 million hectares in the previous season.

The slow advancement of the monsoon in the month of June and its uneven spread in July in most parts of the country is blamed to be the reason behind the decline of acreage for paddy.

The slow advancement of the monsoon in the month of June and its uneven spread in July in most parts of the country is blamed to be the reason behind the decline of acreage for paddy.

Earlier, many worried that less area under paddy cultivation this Kharif may lead to low production of the food grain.

Earlier, many worried that less area under paddy cultivation this Kharif may lead to low production of the food grain.

Rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Assam, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana, among others saw less sowing.

Rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Assam, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana, among others saw less sowing.

Many of these states also witnessed deficit rainfall this year. Overall Kharif sowing, however, has been relatively better.

Many of these states also witnessed deficit rainfall this year. Overall Kharif sowing, however, has been relatively better.

Latest Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare data showed, it is just 2 per cent lower than 2021 at 82.34 million hectares. In 2021, total sowing was across 84.16 million hectares.

Latest Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare data showed, it is just 2 per cent lower than 2021 at 82.34 million hectares. In 2021, total sowing was across 84.16 million hectares.

With inputs from ANI.

With inputs from ANI.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.