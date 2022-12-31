India's agricultural products exports up 16% in 2022-231 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 08:36 PM IST
For the year 2022-23, an export target of $23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket.
India's agricultural and processed food products exports rose by 16 per cent in the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year 2022-23 on a yearly basis.