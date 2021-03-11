India’s agriculture export subsidy policies come under WTO lens

Summarizing members’ concerns against India’s farm subsidy policies, WTO chairperson Harald Aspelund said the high level of government intervention in the agriculture sector was a sore point for members. “Members recognized the importance of the sector in supporting livelihoods and food security; however, they urged India to reform its agricultural policies that continued to be based on significant levels of domestic and export support for key crops, including through subsidies for certain crops such as sugar, and to inputs," he added.

