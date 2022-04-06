The provisional data of DGCI&S showed that the agricultural exports have grown by 19.92% during 2021-22 to touch $ 50.21 billion. The growth rate is remarkable as it is over and above the growth of 17.66%, at $41.87 billion, achieved in 2020-21 and has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges in the form of high freight rates, container shortages, etc. This achievement over the past two years will go a long way in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of improving farmers’ income.