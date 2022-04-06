This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The agricultural exports have grown by 19.92% in FY22 to touch $ 50.21 billion. The growth rate is remarkable as it is over and above the growth of 17.66%, at $41.87 billion, achieved in 2020-21.
India's agricultural products export touched a new milestone by crossing $ 50 billion for the financial year FY22. This would be the highest level ever achieved for agriculture exports.
The provisional data of DGCI&S showed that the agricultural exports have grown by 19.92% during 2021-22 to touch $ 50.21 billion. The growth rate is remarkable as it is over and above the growth of 17.66%, at $41.87 billion, achieved in 2020-21 and has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges in the form of high freight rates, container shortages, etc. This achievement over the past two years will go a long way in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of improving farmers’ income.
As per the data, the highest ever exports have been achieved for staples like rice (% 9.65 billion), wheat ($ 2.19 billion), sugar ($ 4.6 billion), and other cereals ($ 1.08 billion). Wheat has recorded an unprecedented growth of more than 273%, jumping nearly four-fold from $ 568 million in 2020-21 to touch close to $ 2119 million in 2021-22. An increase in exports of these products has benefitted farmers in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, etc. India has captured nearly 50% of the world's market for rice.
Meanwhile, exports of marine products also reached the highest ever at $ 7.71 billion, benefitting farmers in the coastal states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Spices exports have touched $ 4 billion for the second year in a row. Despite facing tremendous supply-side issues, coffee exports have crossed USD 1 billion for the first time, which has improved realizations for coffee growers in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said, "this achievement is the result of sustained efforts on the part of the Department of Commerce and its various export promotion agencies like APEDA, MPEDA, and various commodity boards. The Department has made special efforts to engage State Governments and district administrations in promoting agriculture exports."
To ensure that the farmers benefit from exports, the Department of Commerce has made special efforts to provide export market linkage directly to farmers and FPOs. A Farmer Connect Portal has been set up for providing a platform for farmers, FPOs/FPCs, and cooperatives to interact with exporters.
"This approach has resulted in agriculture exports taking place from hitherto unexplored areas. Exports have taken place from clusters like Varanasi (fresh vegetables, mangoes), Ananthpur (banana), Nagpur (orange), Lucknow (mango), Theni (banana), Solapur (pomegranate), Krishna & Chittoor (mango), etc. Initiatives like ‘Happy Banana’ train, an exclusive train with reefer containers to transport bananas from Anantapur to JNPT, Mumbai have been taken to boost exports from unconventional areas," the ministry said.
Further, the ministry said, "Department of Commerce is continuing efforts to promote agriculture export so that the momentum gained over the past two years is sustained and agriculture exports touch new highs over the coming years."
As per the ministry, the Covid-19 outbreak in the first quarter led to rising in the demand for staples, which provided an opportunity for increasing agriculture exports. Due to the institutional framework, already in place at State and district levels, and special efforts made to overcome the pandemic-induced bottlenecks, India was able to rise to the occasion and emerge as a reliable supplier of food. Even during the current crisis due to the Russia–Ukraine war, the world is looking at India for supplies of wheat and other food grains.
