India’s AI Regulators Need Scalpels, Not Hammers
A vague decree has revived fears that government overreach will stifle innovation in the country’s booming tech sector.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Indians are among the most innovative people in the world — until their government gets involved. The libertarian commentator Gurcharan Das argued more than a decade ago that “India grows at night, when the government sleeps." An entirely avoidable fracas about how to regulate artificial intelligence in India is evidence that Das’s maxim still applies today.