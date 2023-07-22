India's aim to cover entire nation with E20 fuel by 2025: PM Modi1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 10:28 AM IST
India has started the rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol and aims to cover the entire nation by 2025, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also highlighted India's achievements in renewable energy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India has commenced the rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol this year and the country's aim is to cover the entire nation by 2025.
