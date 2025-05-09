India's air defence system intercepts Pakistani drones in Samba, Akhnoor, Pokhran, Pathankot for second consecutive day

India's air defence system intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba for second consecutive night, an ANI report said, adding that red streaks were seen in the sky and loud explosions were heard.

The report also added that explosions could be heard in Akhnoor, where the Pakistani drones were intercepted as well. Apart from Akhnoor and Samba, Pakistani drones were intercepted in Pathankot and Pokhran as well.

In Pokaran, Jaisalmer, two drone attacks were carried out from the Pakistani side within half an hour. The first attack occurred at 8:28 pm, and the second at 9:02 pm. Similarly, two attacks have also been reported from Barmer around 9.30 pm. It is said that one attack has been made near Uttarlai Air Force Station and another near Jassi Military Cantt, eyewitnesses said.

Pakistani drones have been shot down in Barmer, Pokhran, and Jaisalmer, locals said.

Gunshots, explosions heard Meanwhile, gunshots and explosions were heard as Pakistan resumed arms and artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector on Friday evening, the report said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah drove from Srinagar to Jammu to take stock of the on-ground situation in the city. At 8:32 pm, Omar Abdullah posted about the intermittent sounds of blasts, and urged people to stay safe.

“Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Omar Abdullah posted on X.

Explosions were also heard in Samba as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid the blackout.

Blackouts have been imposed across all the border states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan on Friday, and sirens are continuously being heard as Pakistani drones are being intercepted and shot down by the Indian Armed Forces.

The authorities have urged people to remain in their houses or at safe places for a few hours, as the escalation from Pakistan has intensified.

India-Pakistan conflict Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials said the the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

"On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during a media briefing earlier in the day.

"The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done," she added.

Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.