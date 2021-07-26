New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic declined during the week ended 24 July, after registering a rise for seven consecutive weeks.

The average number of daily fliers fell to 165,000 in the week ended 24 July, from 166,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.

The average number of departures rose to 1,785 during the week, from 1,623 in the previous week. However, the number of fliers per departure fell to 93 from 102 during the previous week.

“Average daily fliers fell 0.5% WoW (week-over-week) due to 10% growth in departures and 9% decline in the number of fliers per departure," the report said.

Industry experts said that many passengers still remain wary of taking flights due to health concerns.

"A sustainable growth in passenger traffic is possible only when a significant portion of the population is vaccinated with both doses," said a senior airline official, requesting anonymity.

Aviation consultancy firm Capa India expects domestic airport traffic at 160-190 million airline passengers in FY2022, up from 105 million in FY2021, and 16-21 million international passengers during the same period.

"This projection does not take into account a third wave. Although our (domestic air traffic) forecast ranges between 160 million and 190 million and bearing in mind the considerable uncertainty that exists in the market, our guidance based on currently available information is for traffic towards the bottom end of the range at around 160 million," Capa India said in the report.

"As was the case in the second half of FY2021, we expect to see rising confidence and continued traffic recovery in the second half of this financial year," it added.

