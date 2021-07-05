New Delhi: Air passenger traffic in India rose for the fifth straight week as a fall in covid-19 cases and easing of curbs by most states led more people to take to the skies.

The average number of daily fliers rose to 135,000 for the week ended 3 July, from 114,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

The average number of departures rose to 1,408 during the week, from 1,264 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure improved to 95 from 90 during the previous week.

“Average daily fliers grew 18% WoW due to 11.4% growth in departures and 5.9% growth in number of fliers per departure," the report said.

Industry experts said that despite a fall in cases in the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, passengers remain wary of taking flights due to health concerns. Airlines have as a result rolled out various discounts and promotional offers to attract passengers.

"The traffic is finally rising as more people are taking to the skies," said a senior official of a Gurgaon-based airline, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

"However, a sustainable growth in passenger traffic is possible only when a significant portion of the population is vaccinated," the official added.

Overall, Indian domestic air passenger traffic is expected to increase by 52% during financial year (FY) 2022, while international passenger traffic is expected to rise by 60% during the same period, though overall passenger traffic is expected to remain well below the figures registered during FY2020, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said on its India Aviation Outlook FY 2022 presentation last week.

"In FY2022, the metro-metro network (airline network between two metropolitans) is likely to rebound to 53.7%, (while) metro to non-metro by 80% and non-metro to non-metro 70% of pre-covid levels," Capa said in the presentation.

"International flights are expected to continue under air bubble agreements in FY2022, with air traffic recovering to 47.8% of pre-covid (levels) by March 2022," it added.

