New Delhi: Air passenger traffic in India rose for the fourth straight week as a fall in covid-19 cases and easing of curbs by most states led more people to take to the skies.

The average number of daily fliers rose to 114,000 for the week ended 26 June, from 108,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.

The average number of departures rose to 1,264 during the week, from 1,208 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure was improved marginally to 90 from 86 during the previous week.

“Average daily fliers grew 5.1% week-on-week due to 4.6% growth in departures, 0.6% growth in number of fliers per departure," the report said.

Industry experts said that despite a fall in cases in the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, passengers remain wary of taking flights due to health concerns. Airlines have as a result rolled out various discounts and promotional offers to attract passengers.

"The looming fear of the third wave of covid-19 is a concern but passenger traffic is slowly picking up due to a decline in fresh cases," said a senior official of a Gurgaon-based airline, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

"A sustainable growth in passenger traffic is however possible only when a significant portion of the population is vaccinated," the official added.

Overall, Indian domestic air passenger traffic is expected to increase by 52% during financial year (FY) 2022, while international passenger traffic is expected to rise by 60% during the same period, though overall passenger traffic is expected to remain well below the figures registered during FY2020, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said on its India Aviation Outlook FY 2022 presentation last week.

"In FY2022, the metro-metro network (airline network between two metropolitans) is likely to rebound to 53.7%, (while) metro to non-metro by 80% and non-metro to non-metro 70% of pre-covid levels," Capa said in the presentation.

"International flights are expected to continue under air bubble agreements in FY2022, with air traffic recovering to 47.8% of pre-covid (levels) by March 2022," it added.

