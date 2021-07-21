NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic rose for the seventh straight week as a fall in covid-19 cases and easing of curbs by most states led to more people taking to the skies. Average number of daily fliers rose to 166,000 for the week ended 17 July from 150,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.

Average number of departures rose to 1,623 during the week from 1,486 in the previous week, while the number of fliers per departure rose to 102 from 100 a week ago.

“Average daily fliers grew 11% WoW due to 9.2% growth in departures and 1.7% growth in number of fliers per departure," the report said.

Industry experts said despite a fall in covid-19 cases, many passengers remain wary of taking flights.

"A sustainable growth in passenger traffic is possible only when a significant portion of the population is vaccinated," said a senior airline official, requesting anonymity.

India's domestic air passenger traffic is expected to increase 52% during financial year 2022 (FY22), while international passenger traffic is expected to rise 60% during the period, though overall passenger traffic is expected to remain well below the figures registered during FY20, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in its India Aviation Outlook FY22 presentation last week.

"In FY22, the metro-metro network (airline network between two metropolitans) is likely to rebound to 53.7%, (while) metro to non-metro by 80% and non-metro to non-metro 70% of pre-covid levels," Capa said in the presentation.

"International flights are expected to continue under air bubble agreements in FY22, with air traffic recovering to 47.8% of pre-covid (levels) by March 2022," it added.

