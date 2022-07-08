India’s air pollution crosses critical levels

India’s air pollution crosses critical levels1 min read . 01:41 AM IST
- Air pollution levels during the summer months breached the annual safe limits, like in winter months
Air pollution measured by PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels during the summer months breached the annual safe limits of 40 ug/m3 and 60 ug/m3, respectively across 10 cities, data from the Central Pollution Control Board for the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) showed.
Air pollution measured by PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels during the summer months breached the annual safe limits of 40 ug/m3 and 60 ug/m3, respectively across 10 cities, data from the Central Pollution Control Board for the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) showed.
This was a deviation from the trend of high levels of air pollution being largely a winter phenomenon.
This was a deviation from the trend of high levels of air pollution being largely a winter phenomenon.
Ten cities – Agra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Lucknow and Patna – were selected and average PM 2.5, PM 10 and NO2 levels were analyzed for the months of March, April, May and June.
Ten cities – Agra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Lucknow and Patna – were selected and average PM 2.5, PM 10 and NO2 levels were analyzed for the months of March, April, May and June.
All cities except Chennai recorded higher than permissible PM 2.5 levels in March and all cities breached permissible limits for PM 10 levels.
All cities except Chennai recorded higher than permissible PM 2.5 levels in March and all cities breached permissible limits for PM 10 levels.
In April, levels improved only in Kolkata and it joined Chennai as a city which did not breach safety limits for PM 2.5. Chennai was also the only city with PM 10 levels within safe limits during April.
In April, levels improved only in Kolkata and it joined Chennai as a city which did not breach safety limits for PM 2.5. Chennai was also the only city with PM 10 levels within safe limits during April.
Similar trends continued in May when only Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata saw PM 2.5 levels within safe limits. With some parts of the country receiving rain in June 2022, five cities – Agra, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai – saw their PM 2.5 levels improve and within the CPCB safety limits. “Extremely hot weather combined with winds has led to the resuspension of coarse particles which is clearly visible in the high PM 10 values across most cities. The rising temperatures have also pushed up the demand for air conditioning resulting in higher coal consumption and hence this is reflected in higher PM 2.5 levels," said Prof S N Tripathi, Steering Committee member, NCAP.
Similar trends continued in May when only Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata saw PM 2.5 levels within safe limits. With some parts of the country receiving rain in June 2022, five cities – Agra, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai – saw their PM 2.5 levels improve and within the CPCB safety limits. “Extremely hot weather combined with winds has led to the resuspension of coarse particles which is clearly visible in the high PM 10 values across most cities. The rising temperatures have also pushed up the demand for air conditioning resulting in higher coal consumption and hence this is reflected in higher PM 2.5 levels," said Prof S N Tripathi, Steering Committee member, NCAP.