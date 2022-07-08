India’s air pollution crosses critical levels

Similar trends continued in May when only Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata saw PM 2.5 levels within safe limits. With some parts of the country receiving rain in June 2022, five cities – Agra, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai – saw their PM 2.5 levels improve and within the CPCB safety limits. “Extremely hot weather combined with winds has led to the resuspension of coarse particles which is clearly visible in the high PM 10 values across most cities. The rising temperatures have also pushed up the demand for air conditioning resulting in higher coal consumption and hence this is reflected in higher PM 2.5 levels," said Prof S N Tripathi, Steering Committee member, NCAP.

