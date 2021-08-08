India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant returns to Kochi after 5-day trial

“The carrier would undergo a series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems prior to its delivery in 2022," it said. The delivery date is being targeted to coincide with 75 years of India’s independence. The successful delivery of IAC to the Indian Navy will propel the country into a select club of nations that have the capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier. It would also strengthen India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Indian Navy’s quest to be known as a Blue Water Navy – ie project power far beyond its shores.