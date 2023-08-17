Eight key airports need thousands more in staff

Eight key airports need thousands more in staff2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Just eight airports alone need 3,800 more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and 440 more immigration staff, found a study, which covered the metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, as well as airports in Bagdogra, Indore, Jammu and Srinagar.
NEW DELHI : India’s swelling airports need thousands of additional security and immigration personnel to avoid the kind of crush witnessed at the beginning of the year, an aviation ministry study found.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message