India’s Ajay Mathur to take over as ISA chief

The ISA framework agreement was opened for signing up at the Conference of the Parties (COP-22) at Marrakesh in November 2016. As many as 90 countries have signed the framework agreement, while 73 have ratified it. Apart from working towards setting up a World Solar Bank (WSB), which is also expected to be headquartered in India, ISA is also the nodal agency for implementing India’s global electricity grid plan, One Sun One World One Grid, that seeks to transfer solar power generated in one region to feed the electricity demands of others.