India's annual green finance is just one-fourth of its requirements: Report

"The study tracks both public and private sources of capital -- domestic as well as international -- and builds a framework to track the flow of finance right from the source to the end beneficiaries through different instruments with an emphasis on bottom up approaches based on actual flows rather than commitments, providing the most accurate analysis to date of where India’s climate finance stands, the finance gaps it faces, and the opportunities that lie ahead," the organisation statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}