India's apex drug regulator seeks vaccine manufacturing and sales data from states
The CDSCO is conducting a major exercise to improve the quality, safety and efficacy of biological products, as the Indian pharmaceutical industry comes under the scanner globally.
New Delhi: The drug regulator has asked state governments for data on vaccine manufacturing and sales, according to officials aware of the matter, to ensure the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) are met amid increasing global scrutiny of the Indian pharma industry.