India's approach during Covid in sync with Swami Vivekananda's ideals: PM Modi

"India's proactive stance during the Covid-19 pandemic is an example of Swamiji's approach of not feeling helpless in a crisis. Similarly, instead of complaining about the problem of Climate Change, India went for a solution in the form of the International Solar Alliance. This is the Prabuddha Bharata of Swami Vivekananda's vision being built. This is an India that is giving solutions to the world's problems," said PM Modi.