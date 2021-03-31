OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's April-Feb fiscal deficit hits 76% of revised full-year target

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 11 months to the end of February stood at 14.01 trillion ($191.61 billion), or 76% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts were 12.16 trillion, while total expenditure was 28.19 trillion, the data showed.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic led to lower tax collection and higher spending.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout