NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 11 months to the end of February stood at ₹14.01 trillion ($191.61 billion), or 76% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts were ₹12.16 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹28.19 trillion, the data showed.

On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic led to lower tax collection and higher spending.

