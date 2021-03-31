India's April-Feb fiscal deficit hits 76% of revised full-year target1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 06:17 PM IST
Net tax receipts were ₹12.16 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹28.19 trillion
Net tax receipts were ₹12.16 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹28.19 trillion
NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 11 months to the end of February stood at ₹14.01 trillion ($191.61 billion), or 76% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Wednesday.
Net tax receipts were ₹12.16 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹28.19 trillion, the data showed.
On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic led to lower tax collection and higher spending.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.