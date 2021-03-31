India's April-Feb fiscal deficit hits 76% of revised full-year target

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 11 months to the end of February stood at ₹14.01 trillion ($191.61 billion), or 76% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Wednesday.

On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic led to lower tax collection and higher spending.

