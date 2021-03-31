Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's April-Feb fiscal deficit hits 76% of revised full-year target

India's April-Feb fiscal deficit hits 76% of revised full-year target

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 06:17 PM IST Manoj Kumar, Reuters

Net tax receipts were 12.16 trillion, while total expenditure was 28.19 trillion

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 11 months to the end of February stood at 14.01 trillion ($191.61 billion), or 76% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Wednesday.

India's federal fiscal deficit in the 11 months to the end of February stood at 14.01 trillion ($191.61 billion), or 76% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts were 12.16 trillion, while total expenditure was 28.19 trillion, the data showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Net tax receipts were 12.16 trillion, while total expenditure was 28.19 trillion, the data showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic led to lower tax collection and higher spending.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.