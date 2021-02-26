India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target

India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 04:33 PM IST
Net tax receipts were ₹11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹25.17 trillion, the data showed.
NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 10 months to end-January stood at ₹12.34 trillion ($167 billion), or 66.8% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.
On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic lead to lower tax collection and higher spending.
