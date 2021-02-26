OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target
INR Vs USD: The rupee today hit a high of 69.85 against the US dollar.
INR Vs USD: The rupee today hit a high of 69.85 against the US dollar.

India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 04:33 PM IST Aftab Ahmed, Reuters

Net tax receipts were 11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was 25.17 trillion, the data showed.

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 10 months to end-January stood at 12.34 trillion ($167 billion), or 66.8% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts were 11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was 25.17 trillion, the data showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The latest instance of jugaad has upset Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

This mask jugaad 'doesn't deserve any applause'. Proof in Anand Mahindra's post

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai

Confident that Mumbai Police will complete probe quickly: Reliance after explosives threat near Mukesh Ambani's house

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was 72% effective in the US-based portion of a global study that enrolled more than 43,000 people

FDA advisers to vet J&J’s one-shot vaccine for emergency use

2 min read . 04:01 PM IST
A farmer harvests pineapples at a plantation in Jenjarom, Malaysia December 12, 2020. Picture taken December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Now pineapples are at the center of latest China-Taiwan dispute

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST

On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic lead to lower tax collection and higher spending.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout