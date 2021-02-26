India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 10 months to end-January stood at ₹12.34 trillion ($167 billion), or 66.8% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts were ₹11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹25.17 trillion, the data showed.

On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic lead to lower tax collection and higher spending.

