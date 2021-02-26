India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target

India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target1 min read . 04:33 PM IST
Net tax receipts were ₹11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹25.17 trillion, the data showed.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Net tax receipts were ₹11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹25.17 trillion, the data showed.
NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 10 months to end-January stood at ₹12.34 trillion ($167 billion), or 66.8% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.
India's federal fiscal deficit in the 10 months to end-January stood at ₹12.34 trillion ($167 billion), or 66.8% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.
Net tax receipts were ₹11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹25.17 trillion, the data showed.
Net tax receipts were ₹11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was ₹25.17 trillion, the data showed.
On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic lead to lower tax collection and higher spending.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.