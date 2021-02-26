Subscribe
Home >News >India >India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target
INR Vs USD: The rupee today hit a high of 69.85 against the US dollar.

India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST Aftab Ahmed, Reuters

Net tax receipts were 11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was 25.17 trillion, the data showed.

NEW DELHI : India's federal fiscal deficit in the 10 months to end-January stood at 12.34 trillion ($167 billion), or 66.8% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

India's federal fiscal deficit in the 10 months to end-January stood at 12.34 trillion ($167 billion), or 66.8% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts were 11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was 25.17 trillion, the data showed.

Net tax receipts were 11.02 trillion, while total expenditure was 25.17 trillion, the data showed.

On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic lead to lower tax collection and higher spending.

