India’s April-July fiscal deficit at 3.2 trillion

“With low receipts of ₹8,371 crore so far, it is likely that the disinvestment target of ₹1.75 trillion will be missed by a considerable margin, causing the government of India’s fiscal deficit to overshoot the FY22 budget estimate. Moreover, if other major fiscal stimulus measures are announced, and the outlay for vaccine procurement is raised above the budgeted ₹350 billion, it could cause the fiscal deficit to widen," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd.