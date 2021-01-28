India's aspiration to become self-reliant will strengthen globalism: Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global multinational firms to take advantage of the $26 billion worth production linked incentive scheme announced by the government to expand their manufacturing base in India, assuring that India’s aspiration to become self-reliant will only strengthen globalism.

“In the $26 billion worth PLI scheme, you get incentive on incremental production. And these incentives are worth 5% of production value. This means that due to PLI scheme, around $520 billion worth production is going to happen in India." Modi said while interacting with top global CEOs at the Davos Dialogue 2021 through video conferencing organised by the World Economic Forum.

In March last year, the government had announced PLI schemes for three sectors—mobile manufacturing and specified electronics components , drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients; and medical devices—worth ₹51,355 crore. In November 11, it added ten new sectors to the list with additional committed incentive worth ₹1.46 trillion in a bid to boost local manufacturing.

Modi said the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme that India is running is committed towards global good and global supply chain. “We are moving ahead with the promise of becoming self-reliant. India’s aspiration to become self-reliant will strengthen globalism in new ways. India has capacity, capability as well as reliability to strengthen global supply chain. India has a very large consumer base and the more it expands the better it is for the global economy," he added.

Ahead of the FY22 Budget to be presented on 1 February, Modi said he wants to assure the financial world that on economic front, the situation will now change rapidly for India. “During the time of corona also, by starting infrastructure projects worth trillions of rupees, by running special schemes for employment, India had maintained economic activity. While at that time we emphasised on saving each life, now India is dedicatedly focused on utilizing each life for the progress of the country," he added.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday revised upward its FY22 growth projection for India to 11.5% from 8.8% estimated earlier, citing faster than expected economic recovery in the September quarter. India’s September quarter GDP estimate at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter positively surprised analysts. The Indian economy is officially projected to contract by a record 7.7% in FY21 for the first time in 41 years with National Statistical Organisation assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21.

Modi said India has started world’s largest coronavirus vaccination programme. “In the first phase, we are vaccinating 30 million health and frontline workers. You can take a guess about the speed from the fact that only in 12 days, we have already vaccinated 2.3 million health workers. In next few months, we will vaccinate 300 million old and people with co-morbidities," he added.

Talking about India’s effort towards helping neighbouring countries vaccinate their people, Modi said while there are only two Made-in-India coronavirus vaccines launched from India, in coming days many more vaccines will be launched from India. “These vaccines will help other countries with faster speed and in greater scale," he added.

