India's aspiration to become self-reliant will strengthen globalism: Modi

Ahead of the FY22 Budget to be presented on 1 February, Modi said he wants to assure the financial world that on economic front, the situation will now change rapidly for India. “During the time of corona also, by starting infrastructure projects worth trillions of rupees, by running special schemes for employment, India had maintained economic activity. While at that time we emphasised on saving each life, now India is dedicatedly focused on utilizing each life for the progress of the country," he added.