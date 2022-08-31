August monsoon rains 3.4% above average: IMD1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:53 PM IST
In the first three months of monsoon between June-September, India has received 6% more rainfall than average
India received 3.4% more rainfall than average in August as central and southern parts of the country received heavy rains, the state-run weather office said on Wednesday.