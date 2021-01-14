India's automobile exports drop 18.87% in 2020: SIAM

Overseas shipments of vehicles in the January-December period last year stood at 38,65,138 units as against 47,63,960 units in the same period in 2019, SIAM said.
One of the main reasons for the drop in automobile exports was the dip in shipments of passenger vehicles, which were down 39.38% last year at 4,28,098 units as compared to 7,06,159 units in 2019.
Passenger cars exports dropped by 47.89% at 2,76,808 units last year as against 5,31,226 units exported in 2019. Utility vehicles exports also dropped by 12.60% at 1,49,842 units as compared to 1,71,440 units in the previous year, according to SIAM.
Another category that contributes majorly to the export basket, two-wheelers, also suffered a dip of 12.92% last year at 30,06,589 units as compared to 34,52,483 units in 2019, with scooters witnessing a decline of 37.28% at 2,33,327 units as against 3,72,025 units in the previous year.
Motorcycle exports were also down 9.87% in 2020 at 27,64,301 units as compared to 30,67,153 units in the previous year.
Similarly, overseas shipments of three-wheelers were down 27.71% at 3,82,756 units as compared to 5,29,454 units in 2019.
SIAM said total commercial vehicles exports declined by 36.80% at 44,687 units as compared to 70,702 units in 2019.