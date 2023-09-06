India’s aviation recovery dragged down by dull international travel
Summary
- Domestic air passenger traffic first crossed pre-covid levels in late 2022, but international passenger footfalls at Indian airports achieved the feat only in July, with only a mild recovery.
Eight months after domestic air travel reclaimed pre-pandemic highs for the first time, the number of international passengers checking into India’s airports finally marked the feat only in July, data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) showed. Indian airports handled 5.78 million international passengers in July, 1.3% more than July 2019. This includes all passengers using international flights—Indians as well as foreigners.