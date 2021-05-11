India's B.1.617 variant of coronavirus becomes a global concern

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that variant is highly transmissible but if it its virulent enough to cause a rapid surge in covid-19 cases is not sure. “The variant was firstly reported from India but it was simultaneously also reported in other parts of the world. It may be highly transmissible, but there is no clinical data to show that it highly virulent. Epidemiological studies show that it is transmissible but we need to conduct more studies to prove its virulence and causative of the rise in covid-19 numbers," said Dr Samiran Panda, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR. He added that the covaxin can neutralise the B1617 variant.

