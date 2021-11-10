India’s battle against heat shows stakes of COP26 climate talks

The obvious temptation is more air conditioning. Developing countries lag far behind advanced economies in deploying cooling technologies and the Indian market is set to reach $11 billion by 2023, a TechSci Research report showed. Still, India will take until 2050 to fit air conditioning into half of its households. In contrast, at least nine in 10 homes in the U.S., Japan and Taiwan already have cooling technology, according to BloombergNEF data.And the fix comes with more downsides for the planet. Air conditioning works by removing warm air from inside a building and pumping it outside, while bringing cool air back into the room. The energy-intensive process may triple power consumption across the world by midcentury, according to the International Energy Agency. Ten new units are set to be sold every second globally for the next 30 years, with torrid Indonesia and Vietnam making the biggest jumps.