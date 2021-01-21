Covid vaccine: India's Bharat Biotech seeks EUA for Covaxin in Philippines

India's Bharat Biotech submitted an application on Thursday for the emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines, news agency Reuters quoted Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo as saying.

Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.

India has already rolled out a massive Covid-19 vaccination programme under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the Covaxin is being produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Covid vaccine hesitancy

India, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases after America, has so far vaccinated 786,842 frontline workers after starting the campaign on Saturday, according to reports.

The world's second-most populous country reported on Wednesday 13,823 new infections, taking the total tally to 10.9 million. The number of deaths from Covid-19 rose by 162 to 152,718, data from the health ministry showed.

The government has urged frontline workers not to refuse the vaccines, after almost all states failed to meet their targets in the first few days of the immunisation drive.

Many people have declined to take the shots, especially the Bharat Biotech vaccine whose efficacy data from late-stage trials are not known, fearing side-effects.

In a survey conducted by New Delhi-based online platform LocalCircles, 62% of 17,000 respondents were hesitant to get vaccinated immediately, mainly due to worries over possible adverse reactions. The government has reported hospitalisation from side effects in only 0.002% of vaccine recipients.

