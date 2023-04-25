India's billionaire Hinduja family's truce uncertain, London court hears2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:36 AM IST
With a large business spanning across sectors including banking, chemicals and healthcare, future of Hinduja's family business looks uncertain due to its unravelling cases in London
India's billionaire Hinduja family's apparent truce over the future of its global business empire is at risk, a lawyer representing patriarch Srichand Hinduja told a London court on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×