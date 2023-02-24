India’s bioeconomy is poised to touch $300 billion by 2030: Minister

India’s bioeconomy is poised to touch $300 billion by 2030 and with its rising innovation and scientific temper, and the country is set to join the global wave of a new industrial revolution, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at the “National Consultation Meeting on Bio-manufacturing to build a Draft Policy Framework on Bio-manufacturing", the minister said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to enable Circular-Bio-economy by advancing ‘High-Performance Bio-manufacturing’ in the country.

He added that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) envisages to bring together scientific and technological advancement towards achieving a major goal of the Department’s vision of BioE3 (i.e. Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) for green, clean and prosperous India.

The minister said that the India envisions “Green Growth" in the ensuing ‘Amrit Kaal’ and this calls for a systematic framework plan for implementation of robust innovative bio-based eco-friendly solutions to further boost the ongoing economic growth of our nation.

Additionally, “Mission LiFE" i.e., ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE)’ launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 October, 2022 urges us to put forward green and friendly environmental solutions in every aspect of life to effectively achieve climate and energy goals, the Minister added.

He also added that this program will strengthen ‘Make in India’ by supporting domestic manufacturing (Industry 4.0), as it will support building green infrastructure for bio-manufacturing across the country.

Moreover, it will also lead to development of a skilled workforce in the domain of Bio-manufacturing, a surge in job creation and entrepreneurship especially in 2- and 3-tier cities and streamline policies and regulations for Biogenic products to expand market opportunities.

It will provide new opportunities for revenue generation to chemical businesses by manufacturing high-quality, recyclable goods from renewable resources, he informed.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the bio-manufacturing offers a great potential by being amenable to innovation, energy efficient and causing reduced pollution, as it employs biological systems, including microbes, plant cells, and enzymes, to produce commercially relevant products.

He pointed out that the backbone of this initiative comprises advanced tools of biotechnology including synthetic biology, genome editing, microbial bio-resources, metabolic engineering, etc.