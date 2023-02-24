India’s bioeconomy is poised to touch $300 billion by 2030: Minister
- Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to enable Circular-Bio-economy by advancing ‘High-Performance Bio-manufacturing’ in the country, minister said
India’s bioeconomy is poised to touch $300 billion by 2030 and with its rising innovation and scientific temper, and the country is set to join the global wave of a new industrial revolution, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.
