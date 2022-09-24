India’s bioeconomy to touch $150 billion by 2025: Jitendra Singh2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 03:26 PM IST
India seeks to meet the country’s massive energy demand with innovative clean energy innovations and programs, Singh said
New Delhi: India has developed roadmap and strategy for a bio-based economy which is inching towards $150 billion by 2025, science and technology minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday, and added this will facilitate infrastructure for manufacturing of low-carbon bio-based products.