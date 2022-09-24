India’s bioeconomy to touch $150 billion by 2025: Jitendra Singh

Singh said the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) setup has been able to provide a unique opportunity for India to showcase its contribution to clean energy development nationally & internationally and quoted some major CEM initiatives which includes CEM’s Global Lighting Challenge(GLC) campaign, Street Lighting National Programme, Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) program, The One Sun-One world -One Grid Initiative which was first floated by the Prime Minister of India to harness tremendous potential of solar energy.

