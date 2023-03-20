India’s booming packaged water industry and its problems, in charts3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Bottled water consumption is most popular in low- and middle-income countries due to unreliable and unsafe drinking water supplies
India was the 12th largest consumer of bottled water by value and the 14th biggest by volume in 2021, shows a new United Nations report released ahead of World Water Day on 22 March. In the mineral water segment, the country reported the second fastest growth rate after South Korea in the three years from 2018 to 2021, the report said.
