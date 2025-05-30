India's BrahMos hit Rawalpindi, other areas before Pakistan could...: Shehbaz Sharif in viral video

A video of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif circulated on social media, wherein he could be heard admitting that India had hit Rawalpindi and other areas in Pakistan with BrahMos during the border conflict.

Sharif said Pakistan had planned to strike India on the night of May 9-10, but before they could respond, India launched its BrahMos missile, hitting Pakistan's various provinces, including the airport in Rawalpindi.

Speaking at a summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Sharif said, "On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression."

"And we had decided that at 4:30 in the morning after Fajr prayers, Pakistan armed forces led very ably by our field marshal chief army staff sitting here, Syed Asim Munir, to teach a lesson to our enemy," Sharif said.

"But before that hour reached, India again launched missile attacks, and BrahMos hit Pakistan's various provinces, including airport in Rawalpindi and other places,” the Pakistan Prime Minister said.

This is not the first time Shehbaz Sharif confirmed significant damage from Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7.

Sharif had earlier said in an event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad that Indian missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and other key locations.

“On the intervening night of May 9-10 around 2.30 am, Army chief Asim Munir called me over a secure line, informing me that Hindustani ballistic missiles had hit Nur Khan airbase and other areas,” Sharif had said, according to news agency ANI.

India-Pakistan conflict India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

Later, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.