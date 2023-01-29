India’s budgets over the years, in numbers4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:01 PM IST
- Over the years, various governments have tried to strike a balance between economic growth and social equality through allocation of the resources in their budgets. Mint brings you interesting data points about budgets over the decades.
New Delhi: The Union budget, which lays out a roadmap for India’s fiscal and financial reforms, is a widely anticipated event every year. Over the years, various governments have tried to strike a balance between economic growth and social equality through allocation of the resources in their budgets. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has a similar task cut out for her in the upcoming budget. Mint brings you interesting data points about budgets over the decades.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×