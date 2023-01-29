India’s budgets over the years, in numbers

THIS IS the share of ministries traditionally having a minuscule allocation in the overall budget spent. In the last 14 years, 37 ministries and departments had a share of less than 1% in the Centre’s expenditure. This includes the ministry of social justice and empowerment and the department of atomic energy. On the other side, an average of over 50% of the outlays over a decade have gone to only two ministries. Finance and defence made up 39% and 13% in Budget 2022.